Once again I find myself responding to a letter written by Ron Gadberry of Sullivan, because a lot needs to be said about his last two fact-based messages, that need to be heard. His latest article exposes the latest GOP scam by state Rep. Bruce Borders, a longtime GOP bobble-headed lap dog. Bruce was facing a tough reelection race this last election, so the GOP fat cats poured money into his campaign, undisclosed of course, as they do in all elections. So Bruce had to pay back the GOP.
Despite Bruce's phony double-talk about "How our forefathers envisioned how we should be taxed," Ron correctly listed all of the disastrous effects changing our tax code would have in Indiana and its citizens.
This Borders-sponsored bill that was probably written by the GOP fat cats would eliminate all state taxes and establish a sales tax of 15 to 20 percent. This bill is nothing more than a back-door tax cut for the wealthy and upper-income people, on top of what Trump has already given them.
This bill, if it becomes law would hit senior citizens the hardest, those living on Social Security and Medicare. That includes the senior citizens that faithfully vote Republican.
Last and not least, this is another attempt to control the American people financially. While the GOP boasted that their party is working to keep America free, they actually want to take over America and enslave its people.
— Ron Hastings
Clinton
