I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Josh Stonebraker for 14 years. In that time I’ve gotten to see many sides of Josh, from friend to mentor, solider to father, employee to leadership.
Common to every side of Josh Stonebraker is his unwavering integrity, and his steadfast dedication in any situation. In every endeavor he chooses to pursue, he rises to the top. This is because others see these traits in him, and know them to be true.
What our county needs is integrity and dedication. While I could write pages of examples that would illustrate all the reasons Josh Stonebraker is fit for this job, integrity and dedication are two attributes that he has in spades. As a voter here in Vigo County, these are the traits I look for in a candidate.
As a school board member he will have the Integrity to do what is right for the children of Vigo County.
His dedication will allow him to see any issue to the end, if it means that our county’s children will succeed.
It is for these reasons, and so many more, that I fully support Josh Stonebraker for Vigo County School Board.
—Brandon Hall
Terre Haute
