I’m frequently asked my opinion of school board candidates. Josh Stonebraker is a school board candidate that I would proudly “hand over the baton” and trust for my current seat in District 4.
Getting to know Josh over the last few years, I am impressed by his tenacity, intelligence, willingness to stand up for what he believes is right and his keen skill of “seeing and understanding the bigger picture.”
Josh Stonebraker has children currently in Vigo County and wants to be a part of making decisions impacting their lives in a positive way. He would represent parents, listening and advocating for our children.
He is not a “rubber stamp” guy and believes the school board should function as the “checks and balances” for the school corporation. Our school corporation needs fiscal accountability and operational accountability. Josh would follow through to ensure this happens as a school board member, bringing balance to the board and our community.
Security of our schools needs to continue to be at the forefront of every decision we make. Josh Stonebraker has the background and experience to continue addressing security in our schools, especially as security and safety is constantly evolving and changing.
Josh Stonebraker has been in law enforcement and corrections for the past 20 years, working at the local, state and currently at the federal level. He is a Senior Officer Specialist with the Bureau of Prisons, where he is also Vice President of the Local Union #720. He was one of the few chosen to write correctional policy in Washington, D.C., for approximately 38,000 staff. He clearly understands safety protocol and how to develop effective policy.
Josh Stonebraker is also a military veteran and served as a member of the Indiana Army National Guard for 9 years. He assisted in the humanitarian aid after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008. He was a Lead Scout Gunner, responsible for the safety and security of 25 troops and approximately 40-60 foreign nationals. Wow!
I am deeply impressed with Josh Stonebraker and feel confident our community will benefit from his dedication to our schools as a school board member.
— Joni Wise
Vigo County School Corporation
Board of School Trustees, District 4
