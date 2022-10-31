The Vigo County School Board elections are upon us and now more than ever is a time for change. I am writing in support of Joshua Stonebraker, candidate for District 4 VCSC Board.
I have worked with Joshua Stonebraker for about two years now and in that time I have been able to see his passion and ideas to pave a path for the students and communities of Vigo County. He is involved in diversity planning, he is the union vice president and his time spent in the military shows through in being a servant leader for others.
He is a true family man and a lifelong resident of Indiana who has the drive that we need to make the changes necessary on the school board.
As a single mom who has three small children who attend school in the Vigo County School Corp., Joshua Stonebraker has my vote through and through.
— Kristin Germosen,
West Terre Haute
