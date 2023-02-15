Jefferson had the right idea. Having neither the ego nor the pomposity of his two presidential predecessors, and not being someone much at his ease in public speaking, during his eight years in office he did what the Constitution requires (Art. II, Sect. 3): he annually wrote up a report on the state of the union and sent it over to Congress for consideration of the members.
Jefferson’s successors followed his wise example for more than a century until his fellow Virginian, Woodrow Wilson, a man of considerable ego and a speaker of compelling eloquence, broke precedent and delivered his speeches in person.
Radio started to broadcast the speeches, giving to all citizens the chance to actually hear their president. But even when delivered by someone as rhetorically skillful as Franklin D. Roosevelt, the addresses were often mind-numbingly boring and for the most part heard and soon enough forgotten.
Today, the State of the Union address is more performance art than the factual report the Framers originally intended. Television first contributed to this degradation, and the rise of social media with its ability to provide running commentary and instant photographic images has made things even worse. The State of the Union today mainly provides opportunities for two-bit hack politicians to make asses of themselves — openings they eagerly seize upon, hoping their extravagant displays of very bad behavior will get them noticed.
The juvenile histrionics of attention seekers such as Rep. Greene of Georgia recall junior high hallways between classes — the raucous shouting, the pushing and shoving, the hope someone will stoop to notice her in the chaos she’s creating. She’s certainly not bothered by the impression she makes, having shown herself incapable of embarrassment; you can’t display your ignorance with the vigorous frequency she has and have any true self-awareness.
In its hunger for ratings, the media aids and abets attention-junkies such as Rep. Greene; bad behavior draws viewers and readers, and the worse the behavior the higher the ratings.
For an exhibitionist the likes of Rep. Greene, the State of the Union is as much fun as Christmas morning.
— Gayle Robbins
Bloomfield
