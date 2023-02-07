I must respond to the recent letter written by Ron Gadberry of Sullivan.
Ron asked why all elections for school board couldn't remain nonpartisan? Ron also stated that he feared that Indiana was becoming a Republican dictatorship state (not a direct quote). Ron also said he hadn't written a letter in awhile to the opinion section, and with all due respect to Ron, you haven't been paying attention for quite awhile.
You have been living in a Republican, dominated, dictatorship state for years or more.
The super-infested GOP Legislature makes all the laws that favors and protects one sector of Indiana residents. The sector that tends to look for some help and representation from the Democrats has no chance of getting either one.
If a Democrat brings up a bill that would do that, there's no chance it will come up for a vote.
Back to the subject of nonpartisan school board elections, the GOP-dominated and controlled Legislature now has considered a bill that would allow a candidate to state which political party they belong to. The reason they want this law is very clear.
If a candidate has a "R" as their party affiliation, they are twice as likely to get elected than those having a "D" as their party affiliation.
The GOP wants all school boards to be part of their dictatorship. They changed the law that made the state school superintendent from elected to appointed for the same reason.
The GOP doesn't want the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, democracy or the two-party system of government that represents all of us, and makes us equal, taught in Indiana schools.
The sad fact is, over half of Hoosiers are voting to make Indiana a dictatorship state.
— Ron Hastings
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.