The Doomsday Clock is a symbol created in 1947 that represents just how near to midnight humankind is to apocalyptic annihilation due primarily to nuclear proliferation by nations with nuclear capabilities.
The actual time on the metaphorical clock is determined each January by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists at the University of Chicago.
In 2023 the clock was set at 90 seconds to midnight, closer than it's ever been to midnight in its 76-year history.
Bear in mind that the origin of the clock’s creation was not to instill fear in humanity, but rather to spur it to action to take the necessary steps to prevent nuclear annihilation of humanity on Earth.
Only time will tell if humans choose to take such steps.
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
