Hate rhetoric has loudly invaded our lives as a famous hip-hop star recently engaged in antisemitic tirades magnified through his social media megaphones. Whenever a person in the public eye spreads hate, those in our society who already lean that way may get pulled along in the foul tide and become bolder haters themselves. We all have a role to play in stemming that foul tide, even more pressing now that hate incidents against minorities — especially Jews — have spiked significantly over the past year in the United States. And with the fourth-anniversary reminder of the Pittsburgh massacre, we cannot forget how dangerous and tragically violent antisemitism can turn.
What makes it especially troubling is that, even though this vicious verbal attack comes from a single person, it creates a wedge between African Americans and Jews, two traditional human rights allies who themselves have historically been victims of widespread prejudice, slavery, and genocide and whose empathy for one another’s past and present plights should run deep — and traditionally has. Over the decades, African Americans and Jews have stood up for one another’s rights and with one another against hate language and activity. The NAACP was founded on a collaboration between African Americans and Jews; African American actor/singer Paul Robeson risked his life to sing in support of his Jewish friends in Stalinist Russia; and Jewish people — including clergy — marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in the great civil rights marches of the 1960s.
Locally, in September 2021, Jews and African Americans sat side by side in the historic Allen Chapel for a candle-lighting ceremony for George Ward, an African American, and Ida Finkelstein, a Jew — two victims of injustice due to a gruesome turn-of-the-century lynching here in Terre Haute that prevented the trial that would have been the constitutional right for each of them.
The InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley (IFC) stands firmly against all forms of hate — it is in our mission statement, our ten principles, our motto, and our yard signs — and we urge all our fellow residents of the Wabash Valley to continue to nurture their higher welcoming selves and neither participate in, condone, nor support any form of bias-based hate. We express our appreciation of all major corporations and other organizations who sever ties with public figures who lose their way and embrace hate.
Even the rich and famous are not immune from mental challenges. If he needs help and medications, we hope he seeks them, before his words and actions cause further harm to others and himself.
The call to love and respect one’s neighbor in word and deed is on each of us, regardless of our religious and ethnic identities. In the resounding words of Martin Luther King Jr., “… hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
— Dr. Arthur Feinsod and Dr. Crystal Reynolds
for the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley
