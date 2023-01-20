I have a question for you and all of our state and federal legislators. Why does Indiana double and triple tax its citizens?
We have a state income tax, a local income tax and a sales tax. This means we are taxed when we earn money and we are taxed when we spend money. That is not right.
Also, any senior citizen who has lived in the same residence for 30 years or more and is over 75 years of age should not have to pay property taxes. That way they can stay in their homes.
If we need a sales tax of some sort, at least remove it from food and medicines.
Our forefathers fought against double taxation with England and I have no idea why we are standing for it. I would appreciate an answer to this question at your convenience.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt
Brazil
