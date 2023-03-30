I believe that kids should be in competitive sports. It can help with many things like hand/eye coordination. There have been studies that show us that to improve hand/eye coordination you have to do the same motion over and over again.
The sport that has been found that requires the most hand/eye coordination is baseball/softball. Through playing baseball or softball you could develop a higher level of coordination. It also helps kids get more friends that they otherwise would not know.
I know from personal experience that I have met kids through sports which I otherwise wouldn't have known. It also gives kids a positive way to use their energy.
— Connor Howard
Terre Haute
