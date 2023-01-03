I travel one to two times a week from Indiana to Illinois to check on my brother and want to commend the little town of Hutsonville, Ill., for the splendid light display this year.
It's obvious this is a huge group team effort and the work and cooperation needed to pull it off. The first time I drove through, it took my breath away. On a larger scale, the world we're in now could sure take lessons on the combined efforts of this little town.
— Catherine Gilbert
Lewis
