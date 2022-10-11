Vigo County was long known for being politically corrupt for decades. Since the introduction of electronic voting there has been less hanky-panky. The Trump cult here in Terre Haute proved today they want to return to the good old days.
I attended the Vigo County Election Board meeting on Sunday, at 8:30 a.m no less. A time chosen so all the family values cult supporters could go to their Christian churches, no doubt, afterwards and feel virtuous and brag about their dirty deed. It was more likely an attempt to keep the public from attending. Nevertheless, someone counted 55 people who came.
After the one Democrat on the board made a motion to discuss the issue of the improper formatting of the ballots which clearly favors the Republicans neither the county clerk or the other Republican would second the motion. If they did they would be on record for not supporting fairness and the law.
While technically the names may be on the same page, it clearly does not meet the spirit of the law which is to allow voters to see at one glance who the candidates are. As all politicians know, being the first name the voter sees is good for around a 5% increase in votes automatically.
I am sick and tired of the Stop the Steal folks, (the county clerk was one of the organizers of the local STS rally). They say ad infinitum that they are the party of moral values and fair voting. If this was so, they wouldn't be running Brad Newman for clerk, or Diego Morales for secretary of state whose platform plans to suppress the vote and he says no one can fault him because he is an immigrant.
— Cathy McGuire
Terre Haute
Editor's note: After this letter was received on Monday, the Election Board actually did respond to public and political pressure from the community and reversed course, voting unanimously in a followup emergency meeting to change the voting screen format so that names of all candidates for an office would appear on the same screen.
