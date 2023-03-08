Mosaic helps empower people to choose their own path in life.
Being able to choose how you spend your day is a fundamental right that was long denied to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Mosaic is changing that by empowering people with IDD through support and advocacy.
March is National Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, which celebrates the achievements people with IDD make when given the chance. Mosaic highlights the month and the importance of choice with the theme, “My day, my way!”
Here in Terre Haute, Geneva shows what it means to live “my day, my way!” She enjoys going on vacations to places that she has always wanted to visit. She vacationed at Graceland because she is an Elvis fan. She has many future vacations planned. We’re happy to support Geneva to do the things that she finds meaningful.
“We serve many people like Geneva who enjoy being active and learning new things,” said Nicole Nichol, executive director of Mosaic in Terre Haute. “But we’re always looking for new community partners. This month, especially, we are looking for people who have a hobby or activity they’d like to share with the people Mosaic serves. Many people with disabilities had limited opportunities to try new things growing up. But given the chance today, many are becoming artists, singers, athletes and more. New activities often bring new social interactions and help people be more involved in the community.”
To find out more about partnering with Mosaic to help people with IDD try something new, contact me at 812-235-3399, or at brenda.tryon@mosaicinfo.org or visit mosaicinfo.org/nidda-month.
In addition, Mosaic in Terre Haute is hosting a free, one-hour Discover the Possibilities event on March 23, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Members of the community are invited to participate in the event.
“Even people familiar with Mosaic tell me they’ve learned something new by attending a Discover the Possibilities event,” Nichol said. “Our goal is to highlight the abilities people have when they’re given a chance to shine.”
To register for the Discover the Possibilities event, contact me at brenda.tryon@mosaicinfo.org or call 812-235-3399.
Mosaic is a healthcare organization reaching across 13 states in more than 700 communities and providing support to nearly 4,900 people. Services empower people with disabilities, mental and behavioral health needs and autism, as well as aging adults to live their best life.
— Brenda Tryon
Community Relations Manager
Mosaic
Terre Haute
