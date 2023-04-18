Earth Day is just around the corner and on behalf of the Sustainability Commission, EARTHlings and reTHink, I'm excited to invite the community to join in the festivities. This year, we have two events planned to celebrate our planet and raise awareness about the urgent need to protect it.
On April 21, EARTHlings and the Sustainability Commission will be holding an Earth Day march through downtown. The march will start at Vigo County Public Library at 4 p.m. and we'll walk to the courthouse and back to the library. There will be free seeds, and a couple of youth activists will be speaking. This is a great opportunity to come together with like-minded individuals and show your support for the environment. The march will start at 4 pm and we encourage everyone to bring their own signs and banners.
Additionally, reTHink is hosting an Earth Day prayer event. This will take place on April 22 at reTHink , and we are looking for volunteers to help us make it a success. There will be several fun activities for the children and some good food. If you are interested in participating, please get in touch with us by emailing bethechange@wabashrethinks.com.
Both events can use volunteers and will provide an Earth Day badge to participating scouts.
We believe that it is important to come together as a community to celebrate the planet that we call home. Our events are open to people of all ages and backgrounds, and we encourage everyone to join us in our efforts to protect the environment.
We hope to see you at our Earth Day festivities!
— Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya
Executive Director
reTHink, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.