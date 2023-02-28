This letter is shared as public message from a reader to Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
Dear Mr. Bennett:
It was nice to see you several weeks ago as you were leaving Hulman Center. I wanted to follow up regarding our conversation regarding my concern about signage my wife and I have seen in several residential areas of Terre Haute referring to vulgar language.
We appreciate the fact that there is the question regarding the First Amendment and individual rights. However, we believe the amendment was not referring to the content of language using the "F—" word. We realize that a case could be made by our city leadership that addressing this issue would "be lost in court." However, by not speaking against this inappropriate language in public areas of our city, our silence condones it.
Would it not be a benefit to Terre Haute and the surrounding communities to let the public know that Terre Haute does not condone such actions on the part of a few residents (even if city legal officials advise city leadership against addressing the issue due to possible court action against Terre Haute)? As we travel to other towns and nearby cities, we have not observed signage described in the first paragraph of this letter.
A recent front-page article in the Tribune-Star (Wednesday, Feb. 22) speaks to the vision for Terre Haute related to downtown growth, improvements and making Terre Haute more attractive to not only its residents, but also attracting folks to want to be here and raise their families here. Please consider what the consequences of not addressing the issue are. As mayor of Terre Haute, we support your efforts, but we cannot afford to remain silent on this issue.
— David and Lee Anna Lotter
Terre Haute
