On Wednesday, Feb. 22, an unidentified local manufacturer accidentally discharged ammonia into the city’s sewer system. According to Debbie Padgett, the city’s wastewater utility director, when the ammonia reached the wastewater plant it damaged the natural biological treatment process that functions to clean the wastewater.
Additionally Ms. Padgett stated there was no permanent damage to the wastewater plant and no environmental impact on the Wabash River as well as no threat to the public. If this is the case, why wasn’t the "at-fault" manufacturer named?
I would also like to know what Ms. Padgett’s qualifications are to make these statements. Is she an environmental and or chemical engineer? Call me skeptical, but isn’t it really too soon to tell to be making these safety and environmental claims?
I will be anxiously awaiting to hear what the Indiana Department of Environmental Management determines once they have completed all of their findings.
If the public can’t be trusted by the city to disclose who the unidentified manufacturer is, then how can the city expect us to trust in their credibility?
— Elaine Lee
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.