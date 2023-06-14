Dr. Elisabeth Kubler-Ross (1926-2004) was a renown Swiss-American psychiatrist who is best known for introducing the world to the five stages of grief or loss in her best-selling book titled On Death And Dying in 1969. She stated that the five stages are not always sequential, primarily because each individual experience in dealing or coping with grief, loss or death is different. Her work in developing the five stages centered around her observations and conversations primarily with terminally ill hospital patients.
The five stages she named were: Denial. Anger. Bargaining. Depression. Acceptance. After over 50 years since the stages were first introduced to us, they are still oft-referred to in studying the defense mechanisms that individuals experience in coping or dealing with illnesses, losses, grief, and even their own approaching deaths.
This writer suggests that if you want to learn more about Dr. Kubler-Ross’ stages referred to above, read her 1969 book to further understand and appreciate the meaning of the stages and form your own opinion as to whether or not you have already experienced one or more of the stages during your lifetime so far.
—William Greenwell
Terre Haute
