The Tribune-Star published a list of Indiana’s hate groups on July 10, 2023. In that list for Terre Haute, “The Campus Ministry USA” was listed as a hate group which they absolutely are. I am the Campus Minister for United Campus Ministries. We received several calls from people surprised that we were listed as a hate group.
I wanted to write this letter to clarify our name and remind the community that we are “United Campus Ministries” and NOT “The Campus Ministry USA.” This other ministry was listed as anti-LGBTQ. United Campus Ministries is an open and affirming ministry that recognizes humanity is created in God’s image, and the array of gender and sexuality of human beings is as vast as the image of God in which we are beautifully and wonderfully made. We are a safe place and do not perpetuate hate.
Thank you for this opportunity to clarify that though the names of these ministries are somewhat similar, the values we hold are vastly different. May we pray for peace and open hearts to care for one another as Christ taught us to.
— Rev. Dawn Black
Campus Minister
United Campus Ministries
