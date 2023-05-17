After reading the article "THPD will hire a social worker" in the May 10 edition of the Tribune-Star, I want to thank Chief Keen for his wisdom and foresightedness in pursuing this very significant initiative.
As I am sure he would agree, this goal would eventually include all of our first responders. I for one, as I am sure many are, am thankful and grateful for the challenging work these fine people perform. But sometimes we may not realize the emotional stressors involved. Chief Keen's action helps to instill a belief that our community is in fact open to change and personal well being and growth.
— John Kuchinskas
Terre Haute
