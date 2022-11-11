I read the front page article in Thursday’s paper titled "Legal challenge ahead in Vigo schools race" and I have some questions:
What do we want to teach our kids?
Do we want to teach them that the law doesn't matter if you have the popular vote? Or do we want to teach them that research and reading the fine print is important?
What behaviors and skills do we, as adults, want to model for younger generations?
And as potential school board members — people whose commitments are to the education and well-being of students — are the answers to these questions vitally important?
I do not know Mr. Eric Graves, but I imagine he didn't intentionally file in the wrong district. It is a very unfortunate set of circumstances. But unfortunate circumstances do not change laws.
What I do know, though, is that Mr. Graves was made aware of this issue very early on and had a choice to make:
• To respectfully bow out of the race pointing to an inadvertent legal error on his part, or;
• To continue with his campaign fully aware that he couldn't legally hold the seat.
Unfortunately, he chose the latter.
Ultimately, what I hope our community understands here is that to challenge the legalities of a candidacy is not synonymous to challenging one's ability to represent a community. Mr. Graves has erroneously conflated the two.
He might very well make an excellent school board member. Perhaps one day, once he has settled into his new home for at least a year and a spot is open in his district, we will see his name on the ballot again. If so, I hope we all ask ourselves the questions above and place our votes accordingly.
— Jessica Stepek Halleck
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.