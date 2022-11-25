News reports are now saying that the Colorado nightclub accused shooter is the grandson of MAGA politician Randy Voepel. This politician comes from a district identified as a "Second Amendment Sanctuary." And he likened the Jan 6 Insurrection that killed five to the Revolutionary War.
This atrocity is the result of the MAGA movement being paid off by the gun lobby. There will be an endless stream of such tragedies if Trump gets back in office. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, nor does the grandson from the grandfather.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
