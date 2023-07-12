How cruel can people possibly be? Apparently, cruel enough to complain about the Vigo County Public Library providing showers and laundering facilities to people who do not have them.
Do you think these people are lesser than you? No, they are not. All men are created equal. Do you believe all homeless are in that position by choice? You think they are all drug users and alcoholics? Many of those people are homeless through no choice of there own. They were downsized out of a job and couldn’t find another. You don’t think they want to have a job and a home? You don’t think that the very least they want is to smell clean? They want to have dignity but some of you out there want to take even that small bit away.
For God's sake, show some compassion. The next time you see a homeless person, instead of looking down your nose at them, you should think to yourselves, “There but for the grace of God go I.” Shame on you. Shame, shame, shame on you.
— Pam Curts
Terre Haute
