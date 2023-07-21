Among author Peter Kreeft’s many quotes to ponder, the following one is from his 1992 book, Back To Virtue:
“Anyone whose common sense has not been dulled by familiarity should be able to see the blindingly obvious truth that there is something radically wrong with a civilization in which millions devote their lives to pointless luxuries that do not even make them happy, while millions of others are starving; a civilization where no hand, voluntary or involuntary, moves money from luxury yachts to starving babies fast enough to save the babies.”
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
