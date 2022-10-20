I would like to offer my endorsement for the re-election of State Representative Tonya Pfaff. I've had the pleasure of knowing Tonya and her family for over 20 years. Raised in a family well versed in public service and education, she is continuing those qualities for the betterment of the 43rd District. She epitomizes the virtues of the Indiana part-time legislator system. Raising four children while obtaining her master's degree as her husband served our nation as a career Army officer with multiple deployments.
An educator for 30 years, she is uniquely positioned to offer her years of front-line experience to the complex issues of public education. She currently serves on the Education Committee as well as Ways and Means and Elections and Apportionment Committees.
Most importantly, Tonya truly cares about people, especially those in greatest need. Her honesty and integrity are unquestioned. She listens to her constituents and works to address their problems each day.
We are fortunate to have Representative Pfaff standing up for us in the Statehouse. On Nov. 8, let's work together to send her back to the Indiana House of Representatives to continue her dedicated service to the 43rd District.
— Dr. Jim Turner
Terre Haute
