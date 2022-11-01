Over the last several months we have met several individuals, incumbents and aspiring leaders, interested in stepping into some type of local public service. First of all, thank you. The time away from your family, the money, the relationships built upon or created, the very long coffee or lunch meetings and whatever else necessary to gain momentum is a tough, yet rewarding task. I appreciate you taking the biggest step, which is simply signing your name on the bottom line to be on a ballot. Vigo County needs evolving leaders who recognize the ever-changing public landscape. We hear this all the time, but I find it to be true every single day. We are in this together.
As you cast your ballot, I would like to offer my opinion on the one quality I find most important in not only an elected position, but anyone in a leadership role. Selflessness. A good leader recognizes nothing is accomplished alone. A good leader removes the word I from his or her vocabulary. With my office in particular, there are three elected county commissioners. When something is decided, such as paving projects, it’s not done without participation from the group. When commissioners need funding, we need participation and involvement from the County Council. As with any Mayor, he or she simply has to have buy-in from their city council to move ideas forward. You can’t be one council member and “stop runaway spending” without a majority. You can’t increase taxation without a majority. Great leaders recognize this and embrace equity and inclusion.
Incumbents or aspiring leaders must recognize nothing is accomplished alone. What do your colleagues think, what about your family, your friends, the people you don’t even know, what do they think? Every leader should put forth effort to maximize their decision-making.
— Chris Switzer
Vigo County commissioner
West Terre Haute
