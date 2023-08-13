This information is provided as a public service by the Citizens Action Coalition:
Vigo & Vermillion Counties may house one of the largest carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects in the United States. The EPA has issued a draft permit to authorize Wabash Valley Resources to inject millions of tons of toxic supercritical CO2 under our businesses, farms, homes, and schools in those counties. (The EPA held a public hearing at Indiana State University on August 10th where public comment was taken.) ...
Wabash Valley Resources plans to repurpose the former Duke Energy coal gasification plant in West Terre Haute to make ammonia fertilizer and hydrogen at the site. The company plans to capture the carbon dioxide waste produced by this facility, and inject up to 1.67 million tons of carbon dioxide waste underground every year for twelve years. Wabash Valley Resources claims that the facility will be "green" and will make our "world cleaner and safer". Nothing could be further from the truth. WVR intends to use coal and pet-coke as the feedstock to make the ammonia and hydrogen. Not only are those the dirtiest fuels in the world responsible for wreaking havoc on our climate and poisoning our air and water, storing and transporting toxic supercritical CO2 poses enormous risks.The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) is still attempting to determine whether CCS is safe. Injecting, transporting, and storing toxic, highly pressurized carbon dioxide waste raises serious concerns for water quality, seismic activity, public health, and property rights. Potential risks include:
• The possibility of carbon dioxide leaking into our aquifers, poisoning our water;
• The possibility of carbon dioxide, migrating to the surface, causing asphyxiation;
• The possibility of long-term underground storage of carbon dioxide increasing seismic activity; and
• The possibility of leaks from pipelines similar to what occurred in Sartartia, Mississippi in 2020.
— Deb Sitarski
Terre Haute
