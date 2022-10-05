This year, the race for Indiana Secretary of State will take center stage. As the state’s Chief Elections Officer, it behooves Indiana voters to pay close attention to the candidates and the solutions they offer. Many of us want to ensure election integrity, which some have questioned over the past two years.
Those seeking public office should use their websites primarily for offering solutions, yet the Republican and Democratic nominees have both chosen to use them more so to tout their personal accomplishments rather than offer proposals or even a vision of what Hoosiers can expect if they are elected.
Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer has solutions. He proposes an independent audit of all 92 counties to ensure that every vote is valid — we currently audit only five counties and do not officially release the results. Maurer also wants to give voters a receipt to track their vote, much like they would track a package — vote received, vote counted, vote audited.
Furthermore, Maurer proposes ballot initiatives and recall measures which put government back into the hands of the people to truly hold elected officials accountable. Libertarian candidates like Maurer offer tangible solutions, not just résumés.
— Eric Allen
Martinsville
