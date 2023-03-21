Ten reasons why the Second Chance Prom sponsored by the Riley Lions Club will be better than your high school prom.
1. There’s no curfew; going to bed at 9 is by choice.
2. Alcohol comes in a glass, not a paper bag.
3. Athletes and nerds now have the same physiques.
4. Amorous behavior is deemed a miracle, not a transgression.
5. Asking your spouse entails much less trauma.
6. Going dateless makes you a magnet, not an outcast.
7. An embarrassing bridesmaid dress gets a new life.
8. The hors d’oeuvres don’t hail from a vending machine.
9. Reliving the '60s and '70s with the Nantucket Band beats your original experience with musically-challenged classmates.
10. Profits go to Reach Services for Veterans and Loyal Veterans Battalion, not the chess club.
Keep April 22 open and get tickets by going to the Riley Lions Facebook page or calling 812-208-1916. Great, anxiety-free memories.
— Jim Hughes
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.