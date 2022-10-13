In this incredibly large crowd of candidates for Vigo County School Board, one candidate already stands out as to being an independent thinker, listening to all members of the public, and making the right choices for all Vigo County School Corporation students now and for years to come. I have known Rosemarie Scott since 2008 and I support her to retain her seat in District 5 of the Vigo County School Board.
Rosemarie Scott is not a “rubber stamp” board member that will automatically vote yes or no based on the information given to her by the administration. She considers all factors when making a decision, including the opinions of parents, taxpayers and teachers. Rosemarie voted no on closing Meadows Elementary in order to learn more information on the closure and to listen to the parents directly affected.
Rosemarie fought (and continues to fight) for proper, science-based sex education curriculum for all students, preparing them for the real world after high school. She also looks out for the financial side of our school corporation, questioning the sale of the former administration building for only $3 million by asking for other bids. She also continues to question the feasibility of the aquatic center that was built without a referendum for over $10 million in early 2016.
Most importantly, Rosemarie Scott means what she says and she says what she means. She will do the research if she does not know the answer to a question, and she will converse and listen to the public in a non-condescending tone to help wherever she can.
I hope that you will join me in supporting Rosemarie Scott as our Vigo County School Board trustee in District 5 this November.
— Leah Myers
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.