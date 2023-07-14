I would like to offer my thoughts on the status of educational achievement in the Vigo County schools (July 13, 2023, TribStar).
To me, it is a sad commentary on the results of testing to determine the educational attainment of the students in the county school system when 31.8% of 3-8 grade students showed proficiency in English and 34.3% of the same cohort were proficient in math. If I did not know better I would swear we are in a third world country.
It seems to me that the educator management is devoting entirely too much time to supposed book-banning and not near enough time teaching reading, writing and arithmetic. From my time in the commercial world, if I had employees performing at such a level and my manager came to me and said that was the best they can do, I would have a number of new managers.
I would hope that Mr. Himsel and Ms. Goeller will devote some time soul-searching the issue instead of worrying about books approved for the library. I don’t have statistics at my fingertips but I will hazard a guess that less than 5% of the student populations are non-English speakers in our school corporation.
One can easily observe the failure of our educational establishment by listening to the news and commercials on our local stations. I cringe at the use of poor grammar that I hear and bemoan the fact that cashiers cannot add and subtract to return change without the use of a calculator. Ms. Goeller attributes this low achievement to the pandemic. I wonder how she explains the previous 20 years.
All this being said, I would hope that before we commit to spending millions of dollars upgrading our physical plant that just as much work goes into turning out students that achieve in the 90th percentile in evaluation as they represent the future of our country.
— Raymond Broshar
Terre Haute
