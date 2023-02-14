I just want to brag on Sarah Scott Middle School for a moment.
If you are from Terre Haute, you already know Sarah Scott gets a bad wrap. I was a Wilson Warrior and my daughters went to Wilson as well, so I get it. When we're in middle school we despise the competition. But, why does that still hold true into adulthood? We hold onto the love for our alma mater, but I think we all need to take a step back and realize there are good things going on at all of our middle schools.
I thought I was a Wilson Warrior for life, but having taught at Sarah Scott for 2 1/2 years, I realize how amazing Sarah Scott truly is. The students, the faculty, the staff and the administration. The most recent achievement to be proud of at Sarah Scott is the most amazing professional development staff participated in last Thursday and Friday on Diversity and Inclusion. Camille Wallace, from Global Perspective Culture Company, delivered an introspective look at how we can be a better team of humans and we discussed how that will ultimately trickle down to our students.
I am honored to be part of Sarah Scott, and a team that appreciates the differences of our students. I hope the rest of our corporation will follow suit.
It has been more than 2 years since I made note of racial concerns at THN. I was told at the time there was going to be staff training and surveys sent out corporation wide to address the situations. In that 2 years, there has been nothing. In the present, there are similar issues being "addressed" at West Vigo. I know there has been a "task force" assembled and there is talk of similar trainings being implemented. I truly hope that when the smoke blows over, and the public stops talking about these issues, the corporation will continue to not just talk about it, but do what is necessary to make the changes.
We all need to do the work. Inclusion only happens by action and we cannot and should not wait another 2 years.
You cannot wait until the issues arise and throw a bucket of water on it. Inclusion is something that should always be at the forefront and discussed openly. Public education has no room for close-mindedness and a culture of inclusion always has to start at the top.
As a VCSC alumni, parent and currently a teacher, I implore the corporation to please provide the training and education to all of your staff and students, corporation wide, and on a regular basis. Instead of just throwing a bucket of water on it until everyone moves on and waiting for the next incident, use this current situation at West Vigo to springboard our corporation into a culture of inclusion and someplace that we can all be proud to work with and for.
I am so glad I found my way to Sarah Scott. But I am still ashamed of the way things have been handled, brushed under the rug and forgotten throughout the corporation. My family and I have spent our adult lives making our best efforts to be positive pieces of Terre Haute and contributing where we can to make the right impact.
I don't want to be ashamed of anything in our community, and I want my students to be proud not just of Sarah Scott, but of their corporation and its leadership and the City of Terre Haute. We are constantly telling students to "Be the Change," but we have to show them that by example and we need to do the necessary work.
— Wende Personette
Terre Haute
