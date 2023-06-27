Summer is upon us, and kids are excited about getting outside, family vacations, camp, and just about anything other than homework.
Despite our best intentions, with all the free time summer brings, it is also inevitable our kids will spend more time in front of screens — gaming, bingeing shows, texting and on social media.
Why not help them balance some of that screen time and curb summer learning loss? Studies show the average student loses 17-34% of their school-year knowledge during the summer months.
In addition to the quality time you spend together as a family, you can help them use their prized devices to retain what they learned during the school year.
The Achievery, created by AT&T, is a free digital learning platform designed to make online learning more entertaining, engaging and inspiring for K-12 students.
It helps connect students to a new world of digital learning through stories that spark curiosity and content that entertains as well as teaches. The platform features clips from well-loved movies, TV shows and cartoons, paired with lessons and learning activities.
Students 13 and older can create a free account on TheAchievery.com or download the app, on iTunes or Google Play. Parents can create sub-accounts for learners under 13. Lessons are available in Spanish.
Students can explore hundreds of educational videos and learning activities from leading education organizations. Or parents, caregivers and teachers can use The Achievery’s standards-aligned lesson plans and activities to support their student’s learning on a range of subjects including digital literacy, social emotional learning, language arts and STEM.
Through high-quality and exciting learning content, the platform aims to make online learning more engaging and effective for students and encourage more families to get connected.
Of course, you’ll want to make sure your children are not overdoing it online. While the internet can be an incredible resource, setting a few guidelines can help you maintain peace of mind.
AT&T ScreenReady offers tips, tools and resources for parents and caregivers to manage their family’s online experience, encourage healthy digital habits and use technology safely. This includes parental controls, a customizable Family Media Plan, and tips from experts to help parents navigate issues like screen time, cyber bullying, and other online safety issues.
Summer learning loss is a slippery slope. Once your child starts sliding, the dangers of falling behind are real. By steering some of their time online towards quality content, they can hone their skills in fun and interactive ways.
— Brian West
Vice President/General Manager,
AT&T-Greater Lakes
