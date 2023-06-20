Did you have a favorite day at school? My favorite days were the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month. We would have pizza for lunch. You might have in your mind a large round thick supreme pizza from Pizza Hut. That was not this kind of pizza. It was literally a piece of toast, ketchup, a slice of cheese, and thin sliced pepperoni with Parmesan cheese sprinkled all over; 40 pieces would be baked on large cooking sheets. It smelled heavenly as they came out of the school's ovens.
Growing up this is what I thought pizza to be. We kids loved it. It was the one food no one was willing to trade for something else. You could not trade another food item for it. You could not buy it with money. You could not even trade a favorite baseball card for a slice of grade school lunch pizza. It was that popular. It was the one food you just would not see in the scrap trash containers after lunch. We all loved that pizza. What would you or I think of it today?
What if we could take a time machine to pizza Fridays at Unity Point school in Carbondale, Illinois, to the mid '70s? Would we be disappointed. It would have been like watching science fiction of the '50s and '60s after you had experienced Stanley Kubrick's "2001 Space Odyssey" or George Lucas' "Star Wars."
H.G. Well's wrote "The Time Machine" in 1895 and it still remains science fiction and not fact. You can still time travel in small ways, however. You can watch a rerun of a show or eat a favorite food that you enjoyed from your childhood. Watching reruns of the silly antics of the show “Hee Haw” brings me back to enjoying it with my grandparents. Eating a corn dog takes me back to the DuQuoin State Fair where I had my first ever corn dog. To my parent’s chagrin I had five more corn dogs that evening. I did not feel so good on the trip home, but it was worth it.
Nostalgia and memory softens any criticism of most things you experience as a child. Even though we have not gotten our flying cars, jet packs and time machines, it is fun to occasionally travel back in time even in small ways. Do not spend so much time in the past, however, that you miss opportunities to create awesome new memories.
The long version of this essay can be found on my FB page. All my stories and essays are readable to the general public.
— Philip Dees
Terre Haute
