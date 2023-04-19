Rarely do I ever get excited about a political candidate, but Brandon Sakbun is the exception. Recently he spoke to a group at Anthony Square Senior Living and discussed his background and Terre Haute issues he was passionate about. Everyone seemed impressed as he addressed what he would do as the mayor of Terre Haute.
After just a few minutes I knew I would support this educated, experienced and energetic young professional. Enough so that I stayed after his informative meeting and offered support to his campaign. Terre Haute needs Brandon Sakbun to give the best of leadership to the important job of mayor. We need a fresh face and new ideas to make Terre Haute a better place to live.
Sakbun doesn't just talk the talk, he walks the walk. He has passed up very lucrative career options across the country, instead coming back to serve the people of Terre Haute. Only people with great character, a good moral compass and a passion to serve the people do that. He is a part-time teacher in Terre Haute and a retired Ranger where he was chosen to provide national leadership and liaison with government and our Legislature.
Whether Democrat, Republican or Independent, he is the most qualified for mayor. But don't just take my word for it, contact him by email, Facebook or attend one of his many community events. Many prominent Democrats in Indiana are supporting Sakbun. He has ideas and plans for issues concerning Terre Haute and Vigo County including employment, potholes, veterans, housing, homeless and disabled needs. He will serve every citizen.
You can ask him yourself about your important issue because he truly cares. Join me and many others and vote in the primary for Brandon Sakbun.
— Gail Smith
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.