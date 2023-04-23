I am Judith Anderson, a retired public servant. I was a Vigo County commissioner for 20 years, from 2000 until 2020. Prior to that I served on the County Council from 1997 to 2020.
I want to talk about moving our city in a new direction. The time for us to do it is right now. The voting in the Terre Haute primary election began at the County Annex and the mall on April 4.
This year Brandon Sakbun, a new candidate, is running for mayor. He is someone who has packed a whole world of life experiences into a short time.
Brandon's parents met and married while studying medicine in New York City. They moved to Terre Haute and set up a medical practice. His father, Dr. Vannara Sakbun, is an OB-GYN, who has now delivered more than 10,000 babies here and his mother, Carlene, owns a health spa in downtown Terre Haute.
Brandon's classmates say he was always a leader — at Woodrow Wilson and Terre Haute South. At Indiana University, he studied finance and public affairs, then joined the U.S. Army.
He excelled so highly during training in California, he was invited to become a member of the legendary 75th Regiment Rangers. He served two deployments in the Middle East with assignments as varied as negotiating with leaders of nations to members of small African towns, from freeing hostages to acquiring food for starving villages. He rose in rank to Major and led troops on secretive assignments during the years he served. His experience has given him wisdom far beyond his years.
But it is his youth that inspires me to support him in his quest to become mayor. For years, as I have spoken to groups, I have urged, prodded and begged younger people to get involved in leadership in our local government. It is imperative that we get those highly educated and motivated young people to come back to our community and step into leadership positions.
Finally, we have a young candidate who deserves our consideration and is willing to come forward and put his own personal gain on the back burner. Brandon Sakbun's candidacy is one of the best things that has happened to our city in many years.
Brandon has ideas that are so innovative I sat speechless as I listened to him list one idea after another about how we can energize Terre Haute — about engaging our colleges, our public schools, our senior citizens — how we can bring in millions of dollars in grant money just as mayors have done in Sullivan and South Bend and Lafayette.
Brandon Sakbun is not just talking into the wind. He has done his research. He knows what he is talking about. He talks about uniting our city in positive ways. He is a very sincere person with an obvious love for Terre Haute.
I encourage you to vote for this extremely intelligent, hard-working, honorable, good-hearted young U.S. Army veteran. The experience he gained leading Army Rangers around the world is more valuable than words can describe.
We must not miss this extraordinary opportunity to elect such a qualified candidate to lead our city. Primary election day is May 2. The clock is ticking.
— Judith Anderson
Vigo County commissioner (2000-2020)
