I served as your state representative for 22 years. I’ve have seen many political candidates come and go. I appreciate those willing to jump into a race. But I don’t usually write a letter to the editor on behalf of a candidate — until now.
I want to share a few things I learned about Brandon Sakbun, an extraordinary candidate running for mayor of Terre Haute. I shouldn’t have been surprised that he is so remarkable. His father, Dr. Vannara Sakbun, survived the violence of the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia where nearly 2 million civilians died through execution, and other forms of horror. His mother, Carlene, as a little girl in Jamaica, walked 5 miles to school every day and dreamed of coming to America to become a nurse. The two of them met in New York where they studied medicine, fell in love and married. When the new Dr. Sakbun, an OB-GYN, and his young bride, a scrub tech, began looking for a community where he might practice, the very first place they looked was Terre Haute — and they fell in love with the city and never looked anyplace else. Dr. Sakbun has now delivered more than 10,000 new little babies into our community.
They raised 4 children here, sending them to public schools, Woodrow Wilson and Terre Haute South Vigo. Brandon and his siblings were academically at the top of their class. Brandon went on to the I.U. Kelley School of Business, studied Public Affairs and received a finance degree. He immediately got high-paying job offers from New York, Chicago and Washington. Brandon said not one offer came from Terre Haute.
But he kept his promise to himself to serve his country in gratitude for everything America had done for his family — and he joined the U.S. Army. While in training in California, he was scooped up by the Rangers 75th Regiment, the Army’s most elite and secretive unit, accessed only by invitation. He was quickly promoted to a position of leadership. He frequently found himself negotiating, not only with leaders of the military, but those of nations and cities. He served two deployments in such exotic places as the treacherous mountains of Afghanistan and the hot sands of exotic Africa, on secret rescue missions. He set up security for Americans abroad and secured provisions for operations in some of the world’s most remote and difficult locations. His successes abroad, negotiating with foreign national and local leaders, gave him experiences no other candidate for mayor could possibly encounter.
Brandon told me that upon his return to Terre Haute, he realized what remarkable learning experiences he had been through in the past five years. He knew he was in a position now to do something extraordinary for his hometown. He came home determined to run for mayor of Terre Haute.
When I asked him why he didn’t just take his experience to a big city and make a lot of money, he looked me square in the eye and said, “My parents taught me better than that. I owe everything I am to my parents and to my community. It’s my obligation to give back what I can.”
My friends, we rarely have an opportunity to vote for an amazing, highly qualified candidate to lead our city. He is intelligent, educated, well-traveled, grounded, humble, a hometown guy. He is here because he wants to be. He knows what our city is — and he knows what we can be.
Please give this young man every consideration when you vote for mayor in the May 2 primary election. He is exceedingly positive. He has ideas about how to be more inclusive with the younger people in our community, and to keep our young families in Terre Haute after they graduate from college, how to lower our sewage bills, to better utilize our very impressive airport, to be more inclusive with our area colleges, and so many other innovative ideas it takes my breath away.
Brandon Sakbun is everything we hope for when we vote for anyone. He is a military veteran — and that makes him a hero in my book. He holds an I.U. master’s degree in the field of finance, and a second education in public affairs. His vision of what our city can be is amazing, and his plans for how we get there are absolutely a home run.
— Clyde Kersey
Terre Haute
HD 43, Indiana Legislature (ret.)
