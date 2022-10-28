Over these past weeks, the public and I have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the perspectives and agendas of the various candidates in the upcoming elections. We want to go on record as endorsing Mark Clinkenbeard for the office of Vigo County commissioner.
Mark understands the importance of community and how to build relationships to make Terre Haute thrive. He is honest, reliable and willing to work the long hours needed for the position. I believe Mark Clinkenbeard is the right candidate for Vigo County commissioner because he will do what’s right for the people. Working professionally and personally with Mark for the last 20-plus years has given us the ability to trust his word, honesty and integrity. His honest, pragmatic and hopeful insight into our community's problems and needs, and his willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public's questions and concerns, sets him far apart from others.
We are writing today to express our support and vote for Mark Clinkenbeard for Vigo County commissioner.
— Tim and Tracey Malooley
Terre Haute
