Wow, the replies to my letters has me mystified. I still don’t think the gentlemen read my letters.
Well the “Default on America Act” passed, I guess all those terrible facts mentioned in the May 10 letter will come to pass. They’re facts, you know. Thousands of Hoosiers will be terribly impacted, not to mention thousands of Illinoisans (May 26 letter) who will lose five billion in benefits, a sad state of affairs indeed!
My letter of June 19 quoted Gentleman No. 1’s “facts” saying under the Trump administration the national debt increased $8.193 billion, to which I replied, not bad! Now Gentleman No. 2 says it’s $8.193 trillion. I guess they have a little confusion over billions and trillions.
Gentleman No. 2 said in his first letter that I used “GOP rhetoric and babble.” His latest letter says it was the old GOP “bait and switch” game and then goes on to allow him to explain it to readers; obviously he thinks you readers are not capable of figuring out my Republican "bait and switch."
Not sure but I think that covers everything. Oh wait, there is still “Razzel/Dazzle!” Gentleman No. 2 also says “Tom places all the blame on the Democrats,” to which I say, read my letters! The latest letter (on June 28) gives me a little hope as the writer finally agreed that both parties need to come together and pass nonpartisan laws to reduce spending.
I encourage readers to write letters to the editor and get your views out into the arena.
— Tom Egan
Paris, Illinois
