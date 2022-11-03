The lack of information about elections and candidates weaken the accountability of our elected representatives and the decision making that occurs at the statehouse.
Giving Hoosier voters access to their candidates through forums, debates and public appearances significantly improves voter knowledge and subsequently increases their participation in the democratic process. Considering our state’s low voter turnout, I feel that as candidates, we are obligated to do everything that we can to help turn that around. Our democratic process depends on it.
As a first-time candidate, I am incredibly frustrated by the blatant disrespect that Bob Heaton, my opponent for Indiana House District 46, has shown to the people in our district. From Ellettsville to Clay City to Spencer to Terre Haute and everywhere in between, each candidate forum that I’ve been invited to I’ve attended. Both Republicans and Democrats come to the table to engage in our democratic process — to answer voters' questions and to get to know the communities that we are trusted to represent.
How can this be accomplished without equal participation? Each time I’ve eagerly anticipated Representative Heaton’s arrival, just to be left disappointed. Disappointed like the voters who came up to me at the Terre Haute Westminster Village Candidates Forum and asked, “Where’s Bob?”
Even media outlets are unable to reach Rep. Heaton for comment, such as Carol Kugler of The Herald Times in Bloomington, who recently tried six attempts to his press secretary, the Indiana Republican Party, his statehouse email, the email provided by the Monroe County election office, his office phone, and his personal cell phone.
As a fellow Hoosier, I am genuinely concerned for Representative Heaton. I hope he is OK and will remember who he is representing. Is it the Hoosiers in House District 46 who want to see him, answering questions and shaking hands in public, or is it the out-of-state corporate donors who regularly contribute the most to his campaign?
To help give Rep. Heaton one last chance to talk to voters directly, I took it upon myself to organize a district-wide candidates forum tour. The schedule took me throughout the district to give anyone who is interested in the democratic process the opportunity to ask questions and learn about each of our stances on policies and legislative priorities for the upcoming session. As of Thursday, Rep. Heaton had not attended any of the forums.
— Kurtis Cummings
Candidate, Indiana House District 46
