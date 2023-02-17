Full disclosure here, I am not an opinion writer. It's not my forte. I am, however, writing this letter as I feel our voices need to be heard. News of Vigo County short-sighted Politicians deciding under "the guise of safety" to spend hard-earned taxpayer dollars to demolish yet another long-standing historical landmark is more than I can take without sharing what I hope is a voice of reason. Why would we ever consider removing Mill Dam?
For two hundred and five years this landmark has stood the test of time. To remind us of our heritage, of our humble beginnings, as well as a window to the past ... It is a treasure to be revered, not destroyed.
I am not a Vigo County resident but am a proud member of the Wabash Valley. I worked in North Terre Haute for nearly 25 years and I can't tell you how many lunches were spent at Mill Dam, enjoying the panoramic views and majestic sounds of Otter Creek as it made its way toward the mighty Wabash. I would often think of all the people whose lives in some way were touched by this marvel. From the people who built it, to the people who enjoyed the goods the mill provided in those early years of the community, down to people like myself that would come to the site and simply enjoy the scenic experience. Today I think of all the people that will follow this generation who may never get to experience this same wonder.
This decision to remove the dedicated landmark cannot be the final outcome. If it were to move forward, what's next? Fence off all public access to the Wabash River? I think statistics would show it is a far more dangerous safety hazard than Mill Dam. Perhaps we should drain the lakes in our wonderful park systems. Danger lurks in each of these unprotected bodies of water. I'm poking fun here, but in my opinion the proposal on the table for Markle Mill and Mill Dam is equally ridiculous.
Vigo County, tell these elected officials who cannot see past the ends of their noses that destroying Mill Dam is not an option. Period.
— Vaughn Brock
Clinton
