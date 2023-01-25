I keep seeing voter polls that ask what people want Congress to do and then I hear Congress representatives say what they are going to work on and there is not a single thing that the two groups have in common. This should be a huge red flag to the voters.
Congress is supposed to do the will of the people. Yet the voters are not acting like they are the one’s in charge. The voters complain about inflation, wages, crime, corruption, the Supreme Court, taxes, two systems of justice, a broken border, millionaire congressmen, prescription drug prices, education, racial tension, drug addiction, gun safety, climate change, insurance costs, pollution, loss of habitat, generational wealth, animal rights, access to water, and much more.
Congress says they want to default on the debt ceiling and use that as leverage to cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veteran benefits and the FBI. They want to investigate the January 6 investigation, and Hunter Biden. Do you see any items on those lists that are mutual?
Do you know how defaulting on the debt ceiling is going to make your life get much worse? Do you know anyone who is not a millionaire that will be better off with these programs being cut? How many years have you faithfully had FICA money deducted from your paycheck that goes for credit on your Social Security account? And is that OK with you if Congress wants to cut the amount of money you get when you retire? Remember, these elected officials aren’t your boss, you are their boss. It’s time to act like the boss.
Complaining to each other is non-productive. Saying you don’t watch the news or read the newspaper because it’s too upsetting is a cop-out. You need to know what Representative Larry Bucshon, Senator Mike Braun, and Senator Todd Young are doing. Are they voting for anything that’s making your life better? Have you ever written them a letter or called them? Or are you letting your employees do whatever they want?
We are at a crossroad in the life of American democracy. The game needs to be turned around. These employees of the voters need to get clear instructions from the bosses. You did read in this paper about Mike Braun making a secret visit to Terre Haute a few months ago, didn’t you? The League of Women Voters and the Press found out about it and tried to get into the meeting. They weren’t allowed in. I say this is grounds for firing.
The Tribune-Star often prints information on how to reach these three officials in Washington, D.C.. Write them, call them, fax, tweet, or whatever you’re comfortable with. I would like to see the Tribune-Star print the three men’s voting records periodically. It could be done without bias or comment. Just let the bosses know what the three employees are doing. If you have computer or an iPad you can look it up yourself. It may surprise you.
— Roger Tonsfeldt
Terre Haute
