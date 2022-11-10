Today is a very special day for many of us. Another day to honor and remember our very courageous men and women of all of our military services that bravely served our country and especially those who gave their lives so that others may live. Also, we remember (as we do every day) those that were seriously wounded and their loved ones that also made amazing sacrifices in their lives. Greater love has no man than he that would lay down his life for another. And this greatest of countries and so many greatest generations without hesitation, gave their lives so that the rest of us may live.
What amazing men and what a great honor to know them. They are with us every day and we simply will always know and think of them and they will never be gone. Their sacrifices and heroic actions will live eternally in our hearts,minds and soul. Our lives have been so enriched by their friendships.
As General Westmoreland, the Commanding General In South Vietnam until June 1968, so eloquently stated, "No one could have done it any better."
We can only say thank you guys, for your friendship, bravery and routine and heroic actions. You will never be gone and certainly never forgotten.
For all of us that just did our military service and for whatever reason were pretty much untouched except minor cuts, scrapes, bruises, we simply did what our country asked of us. You men that actually made the sacrifices are our heroes. Thanks guys, it is us that will always be indebted to you as we should be. Thanks guys and God bless you all, your loved ones and for the honor you have shown and will always show us daily.
God bless this greatest country in the world. Thank you, you all were and are the best there was and you always gave everything you had.
— Tim Long
RSV 1968, Infantryman
