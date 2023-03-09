This is why all economic debates between Republicans and Democrats are meaningless: they don't address the core issue, which is that 90 percent of all principal in circulation from various loans are counterfeit and every penny of the usurious interest rates on every loan are imaginary.
The "Fed" in Federal Reserve is purposefully misleading; the Federal Reserve is a private corporation, not a government agency, and fractional banking which they practice is nothing more than legal counterfeiting.
How many people have been sentenced to prison for doing what every bank does routinely?
And when you hear the candidates and their mouthpieces in mainstream media bemoaning the "debt" we must pay, remember how our system really works. That debt is not the responsibility of the taxpayers (a la 2008). It rests on the officials we elect, and their choices that got us in this mess.
— Anita Griffith
Vermilion, Ill.
