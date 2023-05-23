As what is referred to as Memorial Day is approaching, it is important for many of us to remember that this day is not the only day of the year veterans remember those they knew and loved who died in combat. We also remember, in all wars, their loved ones that also gave so much and acted with such honor in the face of overwhelming loss and are also always remembered as well as those that were seriously wounded in service of their countries.
I had a veteran tell me one time that Veterans Day is for us who served and Memorial Day for those who died. I respectfully asked what day do we honor those that lost their limbs, eyesight or both, yet survived? I never received a response, so I respectfully said that for many veterans, especially combat veterans, never forget anyone lost, wounded or their loved ones. To do so would be disrespectful of their sacrifices.
I know many friends I have had and still do that were opposed to the Vietnam War and respect their viewpoint as they respected mine. I knew many friends in combat that were totally opposed to the Vietnam War, yet there they were next to me totally willing to, and many did, give their lives for this country and us. Some voluntarily withdrew from college knowing they would be drafted soon but told me it was the right thing to do.
There are so many, many stories like that which were never published. I could never respect anyone more than someone who was where they did not want to be, doing what they did not want to do in very trying conditions yet there they were. And they all fought with honor.
Combat veterans will tell you that to have known and to always know such men is the highest honor we could ever receive. Every day (since 1968, for me) I can assure you that at some point of the day or night we will all remember each and everyone of these amazing people that for some were a few months removed from family, their jobs, or school and were all in very trying situations yet all to my knowledge always acted with courage, bravery and honor in very hard times. Please remember them all the time.
It's nice when someone sees me at a store with an army shirt, infantry shirt on and says thanks for your service. I always thank them for their kinds words then immediately silently thank the real heroes, those women and men who gave so much for us. As Prime Minister Churchill so eloquently stated, "Never have so many, owed so much to so few."
I cannot imagine the harsh conditions the men and women endured in World War II or Korea, but talked to many veterans of both wars and in Vietnam. Never forget any day of the year those that gave their lives for us. I assure you their loved ones do. Greater love has no man than he who lay down his life for another. There were 57,000 of my generation who did just that, and I, every day, thank you all and there are thousands more that feel the same. We will always remember.
God bless all veterans of all wars, military veterans serving in peacetime and this greatest country in the world.
We will always love and remember you guys.
— Timothy Long
(RSV INF 1968)
Carbon
