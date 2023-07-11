We all need to realize that our power is a blessing. It is not an entitlement.
I was sick the entire time my power was out and was miserable, but chose not to put blame on anyone. I, instead, chose to be thankful for my sister and my friends who checked on me daily, if only by calls or texting. When you have people in your life that make sure you have what you need, you need to be thankful.
We should all be grateful to all the persons who left the comfort of their homes to come and see that Terre Haute got their power up and running again. If you think you were miserable, just look at the homeless people in Terre Haute and remember what we went through for just a short period of time, they deal with it every day. Do a random act of kindness and take them a cold drink. I found out milk shakes are a treat and they always say you will be blessed for what you've done.
Also, just an FYI, people shouldn't mess with a sick person with no power. I was driving and was stopped at an intersection when the stoplight was down and there were several utility trucks going to help get power back up. I waved all of them through and the person behind me kept laying on their horn and flipped me the "California Hello" of which I got out of my car and told them there was nowhere they needed to go that was more important than those utility trucks.
Sorry, but as I said, don't mess with a sick person with no air.
— Deb Hadley
Terre Haute
