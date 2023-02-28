The undersigned citizens of Vigo County are writing to express their opposition to the changes proposed by our county clerk to change the longstanding bipartisan system in the Vigo County Voter Registration Office. He argues that it will be more accountable and efficient.
As to the accountability issue, it is hard to imagine either party arguing with a straight face that total control by one party is more accountable. Being efficient is fine, as far as it goes, but government often works best when it requires oversight and deliberate actions. It would be difficult, at best, for the public to know of any wrongdoings if only one party or person (the clerk) controls this important function of government.
We urge the county commissioners to do the right thing for the citizens of Vigo County by opposing this change. Maintenance of bipartisan oversight and accountability is important in all elections, no matter the prevailing party.
— Martha Crossen, Barbara Brugnaux, Vicky Burke, Ann Sinkhorn Ryan, Kimberly Kimbler, April Frazier, Lorrie Heber, Donna Williams, Cheri Bradley
Terre Haute
