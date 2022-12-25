Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906-1945) was a German theologian and author whose involvement in an unsuccessful plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler led to his execution by hanging. Among his numerous often-quoted tidbits is the following one:
“Time is the most precious gift in our possession, for it is the most irrevocable. This is what makes it so disturbing to look back upon the time which we have lost. Time lost is time when we have not lived a full human life, time unenriched by experience, creative endeavor, enjoyment, and suffering. Time lost is time not filled, time left empty.”
Perhaps his quote can provide us with a resolution for change as we enter the upcoming new year.
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.