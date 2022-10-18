October 23-31 is Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is a national week of action that is the largest drug-abuse prevention campaign in the U.S. as stated on redribbon.org. The goal is to educate people about the dangers of drug use from youth to adults.
Throughout the month of October, there are events and activities in observance of this national alcohol, tobacco and other drug prevention awareness campaign. The national theme for this year’s Red Ribbon Week is “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.”
Red Ribbon Week commemorates the ultimate sacrifice made by DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who died at the hands of drug traffickers in Mexico while fighting the battle against illegal drugs to keep our country and children safe. The purpose of Red Ribbon Week is to raise awareness concerning the use and abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.
This year Sullivan County Tobacco Prevention and Tobacco Free Vigo are partnering with Indiana Youth Institute to host a Youth Worker Cafe in Vigo County. Join us for an engaging panel discussion on the danger of tobacco use, tobacco company advertising tactics in the Wabash Valley, emerging e-cigarette products, and the impact of vaping on teens. This will be an overview of how tobacco harms its users and how a new generation is getting hooked on it. This will also include new vaping products that are hitting the market and how teens are able to hide them. Lastly, we will cover the mental health side of vaping and why it is a perpetual issue by hearing from local teens in VOICE.
VOICE is a statewide youth empowerment movement which seeks to engage, educate, and empower teens to celebrate a tobacco-free lifestyle. Voice youth make an impact on their communities by engaging in issues surrounding tobacco, social justice, mental health, and the environment. VOICE youth gain experience in public speaking, event planning, public health advocacy, and community activism. Working together, VOICE teams educate the community about the dangers of tobacco use, especially among young people. For more information about VOICE, contact Sam Moon at smoon@casyonline.org
We encourage families to use Red Ribbon Week as a teachable moment. It’s the perfect opportunity to talk with your children about alcohol and other drug abuse. As parents/family, we have far more influence than we think and talking honestly about alcohol and drugs can have a real impact. In fact, research has shown that kids who have conversations with their parents and learn a lot about the dangers of alcohol and drug use are 50 percent less likely to use alcohol and drugs than those who don’t have such conversations (National Council on Drug). Don’t let the opportunity slip away. Participate in Red Ribbon Week by encouraging a family conversation about the dangers of alcohol and other drug abuse.
You can also get involved with this worthy campaign by posting drug-free messages on school and business marquees, printing drug-free messages on payroll, wearing red every Monday during October, wearing Red Ribbons October 23-31, posting drug-free messages on social media.
— Brittney Brown
Sullivan County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
Chances and Services for Youth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.