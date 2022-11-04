Stanch conservative Republicans from the not-too-distant past embraced honesty, competence, a strong work ethic, and morality. Diego Morales, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State, has none of the above values.
Competence and a strong work ethic?
Indiana Secretary of State Todd Rokita fired Morales for "incomplete" work, "inefficient execution," and a "lack of focus." Former Secretary of State Charlie White disciplined Morales for "poor execution." In both cases, Morales refused to agree to a work improvement plan.
Honesty?
Morales claimed to be an adjunct professor. In truth, he was employed briefly as an adjunct instructor at Ivy Tech.
He claimed to be an army veteran. Actually, after less than 4 months of infantry training, Morales transferred to the Indiana National Guard. Six years later, he left the guard, never receiving a promotion.
Morales claims he sold his business to pursue an MBA. State records do not support his claim. It appears that his business dissolved just last year.
Morality?
Two Republican women claim that Diego Morales sexually assaulted them.
Save the Republican Party.
Destiny Wells, the Democratic candidate, is a lawyer and a real veteran. She served a year in Afghanistan and currently holds an Army Reserve rank of lieutenant colonel. Vote as an old-guard Republican — vote for Destiny Wells.
— Jim Hughes
Terre Haute
