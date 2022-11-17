So, during the campaign season that just ended, I've heard from quite a few of my fellow civic-minded colleagues that there should be a better voting system than what we presently have.
To which I answer that there is a much better way. True, there’s a variety of different voting systems, but the best one I recommend that’s been getting a considerable amount of attention these days is ranked choice voting (RCV), i.e. the concept of ranking your preferences vs. voting for one candidate.
Among several of the benefits of RCV include:
• It’s a nonpartisan voting method, used in progressive locations such as New York City and Minneapolis … but also in conservative locations such as Maine (used in 2020 for the U.S. Senate race that re-elected Susan Collins), Utah and Virginia.
• It’s a much easier method to use when you have several candidates on the ballot (i.e. 3 of the 4 VCSC school board races on the general election ballot).
• Places that have used RCV experience less divisive campaigning and more issues based campaigning, which I’m sure will please a tired electorate.
• In the long-term, it increases voter turnout (i.e Minneapolis, which started using it in 2009, went from 19.6% turnout that year to 54% in 2021 in their city elections).
If interested, best to check either betterballotin.org, rankthevote.us or fairvote.org for information on RCV.
Something new to consider.
— Sarah Dillon
Terre Haute
